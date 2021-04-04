Advertisement

Allouez Avenue construction project begins Monday

(KGWN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A months-long construction project will get underway in Brown County this week.

According to the Brown County Public Works Department, crews will be replacing the pavement on County Highway O/Allouez Avenue in Bellevue from East River Dr. to County Highway V/Lime Kiln Road starting Monday.

Officials add work will include curb and gutter repair, removal of existing pavement, repairing poor subgrade areas, and placing new pavement.

County officials say work will be done in three stages. During two of these three time periods, officials say temporary mailboxes will be set up for the addresses affected by that particular stage of construction on CTH V/Lime Kiln Road.

1st Stage

  • The first stage will affect the roadway from County Highway V/Lime Kiln Rd. to west Target entrance. County officials say two-way traffic will be maintained during this section, which is expected to take about four weeks. According to the county, one side of the road will be built at a time. CLICK HERE for a map of that area.
  • Address range this affects; 1929 - 2050
  • Temporary mailbox location: Northeast corner of the County Highway O and Fire Lane Drive intersection

2nd Stage

  • This stage will affect the roadway from the West Target entrance to County Highway XX/Bellevue Street. Here, eastbound traffic will be detoured using CTH XX/Bellevue Street, Hoffman Road, CTH GV/Monroe Road and CTH V/Lime Kiln Road, however the road will be open to westbound traffic. This stretch of work is expected to take about six weeks, according to the county. CLICK HERE for a map of that area.
  • Address range this affects; 1581-1929
  • Temporary mailbox location: Northeast corner of the County Highway O and Fire Lane Drive intersection

3rd Stage

  • County officials say the third and final stage will affect the road stretching from County Highway XX/Bellevue Street to East River Drive. Here, the road will be open only for westbound traffic, while eastbound traffic will be detoured using CTH X/Webster Street and CTH XX/Hoffman Road/Bellevue Street. This phase is expected to take about four weeks to finish. CLICK HERE for a map of that area.
  • Address range this affects; 730-1581
  • County officials say mail delivery won’t be affected as part of this section of the project.

According to the Public Works Department, work is expected to be done by mid-August,

