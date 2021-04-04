Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers to guest host Jeopardy! episodes starting Monday

Green Bay Packers quarterback and 3 time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will guest host episodes of...
Green Bay Packers quarterback and 3 time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will guest host episodes of Jeopardy! for two weeks starting Monday, April 5.(Jeopardy!)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers will soon be able to add television game show host to his resume.

Starting Monday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and nine time NFL Pro Bowl selection will guest host Jeopardy! episodes for the next two weeks.

Game show officials say Rodgers will host shows airing from April 5 - April 16.

In one video showing the Packers quarterback on the show set, you can hear Rodgers say ‘the key to being football smart is to focus. And the key to really being good at hosting is that same focus.’

This won’t be the first time Rodgers has participated in the game.

In 2015, Rodgers competed on the show, and was a celebrity Jeopardy! champion. He won $50,000 for charity while playing, and defeated Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and astronaut and Senator Mark Kelly.

Rodgers donated the money to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.

During the series of guest hosts, Jeopardy! officials say they will make a contribution to the charity of each host’s choice. The amount will match the cumulative winnings of all contestants who compete during the guest host’s tenure.

While Rodgers is hosting, contributions will be made to the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund at North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) in Chico, California. Chico is Rodgers’ hometown.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the three time NFL MVP first announced he would be a guest host in mid-January while appearing on the pat McAfee Show.

A video announcing Rodgers’ will be a guest host starting Monday shows the Packers quarterback, who says he has been a fan of the show since he was a kid.

You can also hear Rodgers in the video saying ‘other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime’, and ‘following in the footsteps of a legend is something I know a little bit about’.

The game show has had several guest hosts while officials look for the next permanent host following the passing of former host Alex Trebek.

Trebek died November eighth at the age of 80 after battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

He had hosted the game for more than 30 years, and his final episodes aired the week of January 4.

Jeopardy! airs at 6 p.m. on FOX.

