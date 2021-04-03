Advertisement

Woman killed in ATV crash in northern Wisconsin

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A woman was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in the Wisconsin township of Schley.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the 69-year-old woman was operating an ATV near the Prairie River in northern Wisconsin on Friday.

It appeared she was attempting to maneuver the vehicle near an embankment, but drove the vehicle into the river.

The woman was found downstream a short distance from the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says it is still investigating the crash, but alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

