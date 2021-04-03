Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Dane County eases virus orders on outdoor groups

Dane County logo
Dane County logo(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s second-most-populated county announced that starting Wednesday it will no longer require people at outdoor gatherings to wear masks or keep crowds to a certain size, as long as they stay distanced from each other.

Public Health Madison and Dane County issued the public health order on Friday.

It stipulates that people at outdoor gatherings are still required to stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from each other, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

The order came as Wisconsin’s daily case count jumped to its highest mark since mid-February.

Average daily cases have been on the rise, increasing by 24% over the last two weeks.

