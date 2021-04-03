Wisconsin 7 day averages for new COVID-19 cases, deaths increase slightly

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials say the state added another 706 new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 579,293.

Out of those cases, the Department of Health Services (DHS) says 565,209 people are considered recovered, which equals 97.6%. Another 7,230 people, or 1.2%, are considered active cases.

Saturday’s new cases come form a total of 4,311 people testing for the coronavirus which causes COVID-19 for the first time, meaning another 3,605 people tested negative.

According to our records, the seven-day average of new positive tests per day is now 568, an increase from Friday’s average of 531. On Thursday, that figure was 468.

In addition, state health officials say seven more people died from complications related to COVID-19, bringing Wisconsin’s death toll to 6,640. That figure equals 1.15% of all confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the state’s seven-day death average increased slightly from five to six deaths per day. The last time that figure was at six was March 25. That figure sat at four from Monday-Thursday last week, and was at three last weekend.

According to the DHS, another 54 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, bringing the seven-day hospitalization average to 48.

So far, a total of 27,739 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19.

According to the DHS, as of Saturday, the state crossed the milestone of 3,000,000 vaccine doses given. The number of doses given to both residents and non-residents is now at 3,043,564, a one-day increase of 65,476 shots in arms.

In Northeast Wisconsin, health officials say 94,584 residents, or 19.9%, have completed their vaccine doses. Meanwhile in the Fox Valley Area, 104,074 people or 18.9% had completed their doses.

On Monday, April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ages 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian permission. Need to make an appointment? CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s Guide to scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials report that as of Saturday, the following number of doses have been administered:

Johnson and Johnson: 80,744

Moderna: 1,360,910

Pfizer: 1,601,622

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 83,300 (31.5%) 50,421 (19.1%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 14,382 (28.7%) 8,719 (17.4%) Dodge (87,839) 22,710 (25.9%) 14,188 (16.2%) Door (27,668) (NE) 13,142 (47.5%) 7,768 (28.1%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 29,644 (28.7%) 20,277 (19.6%) Forest (9,004) 2,874 (31.9%) 2,220 (24.7%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,236 (28.8%) 973 (22.7%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 5,644 (29.8%) 4,212 (22.3%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 5,751 (28.1%) 3,921 (19.2%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 26,053 (33.0%) 15,322 (19.4%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 11,339 (28.1%) 7,189 (17.8%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,849 (40.6%) 1,424 (31.3%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 10,948 (28.9%) 7,025 (18.5%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 56,559 (30.1%) 33,584 (17.9%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 10,646 (26.0%) 6,723 (16.4%) Sheboygan (115,340) 36,033 (31.2%) 19,844 (17.2%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 14,482 (28.4%) 9,926 (19.5%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 6,213 (25.4%) 4,377 (17.9%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 51,664 (30.1%) 32,918 (19.1%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 151,769 (32.0%) 92,619 (19.5%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 161,440 (29.4%) 101,883 (18.5%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,859,640 (31.9%) 1,121,306 (19.3%)

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

