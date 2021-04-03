Advertisement

WATCH THIS: Former UW basketball star Nigel Hayes pays off parents’ mortgage

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nigel Hayes may have headed overseas to play professional basketball following his four-year run at the University of Wisconsin, but his heart obviously never went far from his hometown: Toledo, Ohio.

The former Badgers star recently paid off the mortgage on his parent’s Toledo house.

His parents received the news via a letter Hayes sent. A video on Twitter shows their reaction.

“I call you the Queen of the Universe and that’s because you are the greatest woman in it,” Hayes writes to his mother. The letter also says he’s been keeping track of everything they’ve done for him, and the total just so happened to equal the rest of their mortgage.

“Up until now, the house technically wasn’t yours,” part of the letter reads. “I’m happy to say the house now belongs to you, because the mortgage has been paid off.”

Hayes played four years for the Badgers after being a three-star recruit out of Whitmer. He played in two Final Fours, including a national runner-up finish during his sophomore season. He was a three-time All-Big Ten pick.

Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft basketball combine Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)

After going undrafted, Hayes signed with the New York Knicks, playing with their NBA G League team. He played nine games in the NBA over three seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and Sacramento Kings.

Hayes signed with a team in the Turkish league in 2018. He’s played two seasons with a team in the Lithuanian Basketball League.

A Whitmer administrator delivered the letter to Hayes’ parents and recorded the video.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley J. Brice
Complaint: Suspect in stabbing attacks claimed “I am God”
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees COVID-19 infections increase by 875 in one day
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
De Pere Fire Rescue
De Pere city employee dies from injuries on the job
Remains found in 1978 identified as Dennis Regan McConn.
Wisconsin authorities identify remains discovered in 1978

Latest News

St. Norbert Senior Defenseman Luke Davison reads a letter sent by NHL Hall of Famer Mario...
St. Norbert Hockey’s Davison battles Stage 3 Cancer
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez looks on during the second quarter of the Outback...
Report: Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez to announce retirement
Ohio forward Ben Vander Plas dives over Baylor guard MaCio Teague during the second half of an...
Ripon’s Vander Plas to face dad’s former UWGB teammate, Bennett, in NCAA Tournament
George Dixon scored the winning putback in the final seconds, Josiah Wallace scored 27 points,...
Green Bay loses 93-91 in 2OT on buzzer beater
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert testifies during a Senate...
NCAA cancels fall championships as major college football marches on