Redgranite man arrested for suspected fifth OWI

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Redgranite man is behind bars after being arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence Saturday morning, his fifth offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped a Dodge Caliber for speeding near Lost Arrow Road after receiving a driving complaint on southbound I-41 near Fond du Lac at 10:24 a.m.

The State Patrol says the driver, identified as 51-year-old Timothy Williams, showed signs of impairment.

After field sobriety tests were done, authorities say Williams was arrested and booked into the Fond du Lac County jail.

In addition to charges of 5th offense operating while under the influence, open intoxicants and speed, authorities say charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of schedule IV narcotics are being referred.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.