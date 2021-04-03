Advertisement

One man dead after triple shooting in Milwaukee

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A shooting in Milwaukee has left a 26-year-old man dead and two others hospitalized.

The Milwaukee Police Department say the shooting happened on the city’s south side late Friday.

The 26-year-old man died at the scene, while two other 29-year-old men were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are investigating the incident as a triple shooting.

In a separate shooting early Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was wounded.

Police said he was taken to a hospital and that he was in serious, but stable condition.

