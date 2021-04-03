MORE CLOUDS FOR EASTER... STILL MILD

With plenty of sunshine and highs into the 60s and 70s away from Lake Michigan, it certainly was a very nice spring afternoon! Clouds will gradually increase tonight, and lows will drop into the mid 30s. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on this Easter Sunday. Highs should still make it into the lower half of the 60s.

There may be a few late-day sprinkles Sunday, but most of us remain rain free. Spotty showers are possible at night and on Monday. By Monday evening, rain could be steadier and you may hear a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected.

Steady rain is most likely at night, and showers should be wrapping up early Tuesday. Only a stray shower is expected during the day. Highs Monday and Tuesday should still be in the low-to-mid 60s, but the rest of the week is looking a little cooler.

Average highs this time of year are in the upper 40s, and we should still be milder than that. But, highs will dip back into the 50s beginning Wednesday. Clouds will fill back in, and rain showers develop over the course of the day. Rain continues into Thursday. It will be on the breezy side with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances drop off to finish out the week, but a few sprinkles could linger into Friday and Saturday.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually increase with light winds. LOW: 36

EASTER SUNDAY: More clouds than sun, but still mild. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially LATE. Thunder? HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Scattered showers... mostly early. Some late-day sun possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy with rain showers developing. HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers continuing. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Lingering showers. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 57

