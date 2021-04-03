Advertisement

Fond du Lac prosecutor announces attorney general run

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney has formally announced his campaign for Wisconsin Attorney General.(Eric Toney Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney will challenge Attorney General Josh Kaul next year.

Toney announced his candidacy Saturday, and is the first Republican to get in the race.

He said that Kaul is more interested in playing politics than law enforcement. Kaul has been the state’s Attorney General since January 7, 2019.

Toney was first elected district attorney in 2012 and is in his third term. He’s also president-elect of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association.

He holds a law degree from Hamline University. He said he has reorganized the district attorney’s office to allow for full-time prosecutors to handle juvenile cases as well as domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

He also took credit for bringing a drug court to the county.

