A MILD HOLIDAY WEEKEND

High temperatures today will warm into the 60s, though cooler near the Lake. More clouds return Saturday night into Sunday. In fact, Sunday may feature some cloudy intervals (and some sun). Despite less sun than what we’ll see today high temperatures will once again be in the 60s away from the Lake.

Next week starts out with temperatures in the 60s but temperatures drop to the 50s by mid-week. Look for occasional showers during the week, with a chance of thundershowers Monday night. At this time, the severe weather outlook is LOW.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W/NW 5-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. LOW: 36

EASTER SUNDAY: Broken clouds. Mild. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. A chance of thundershowers late, or at at NIGHT. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: A chance of early showers. Some late sun. HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Changeable skies. An early shower? HIGH: 56

