Wisconsin sees COVID-19 infections increase by 875 in one day

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin added 875 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, the largest one-day increase since March 24.

The total number of positive cases reached 578,587 Friday. The seven-day average of new positive tests per day is 531.

Wisconsin recorded 3,316 new negative tests between Thursday and Friday. The all time total is 2,739,782.

The state added eight deaths related to COVID-19. The state says one of those deaths was in a person under the age of 20. A total of 6,633 deaths have been linked to the infection in Wisconsin. The state is averaging 5 deaths per day.

The state has administered just shy of 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number Friday climbed to 2,978,088. That’s a one-day increase of 87,857 shots in arms.

  • Number who’ve received at least one dose: 1,859,640 (31.9%)
  • Completed vaccine series: 1,121,306 (19.3%)

On Monday, April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ages 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian permission. Need to make an appointment? CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s Guide to scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Northeast Wisconsin, 92,619 or 19.5% have completed their vaccine doses. In the Fox Valley Area, 101,883 or 18.5% have completed their doses.

Action 2 News is going through the newly released state numbers and will update this story with county-by-county breakdowns.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

