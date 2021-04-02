Wisconsin sees COVID-19 infections increase by 875 in one day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin added 875 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, the largest one-day increase since March 24.

The total number of positive cases reached 578,587 Friday. The seven-day average of new positive tests per day is 531.

Wisconsin recorded 3,316 new negative tests between Thursday and Friday. The all time total is 2,739,782.

The state added eight deaths related to COVID-19. The state says one of those deaths was in a person under the age of 20. A total of 6,633 deaths have been linked to the infection in Wisconsin. The state is averaging 5 deaths per day.

Your #COVID19_WI update, and we are saddened to report another death in our state of someone under age 20. Our thoughts are with that family, and all families that have lost loved ones. pic.twitter.com/fqTEqE4arS — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 2, 2021

The state has administered just shy of 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number Friday climbed to 2,978,088. That’s a one-day increase of 87,857 shots in arms.

Number who’ve received at least one dose: 1,859,640 (31.9%)

Completed vaccine series: 1,121,306 (19.3%)

On Monday, April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ages 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian permission. Need to make an appointment? CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s Guide to scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Northeast Wisconsin, 92,619 or 19.5% have completed their vaccine doses. In the Fox Valley Area, 101,883 or 18.5% have completed their doses.

Action 2 News is going through the newly released state numbers and will update this story with county-by-county breakdowns.

