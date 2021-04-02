WARMING UP INTO THE EASTER WEEKEND...

Sunshine will mix with some occasional high, thin clouds this afternoon. The forecast looks dry with high pressure nearby. A dry ground, low relative humidity and a developing south breeze will lead to high to very high fire danger this afternoon. Any outdoor burning should be postponed for a later time.

That increasing south wind will warm our temperatures up. Highs today will be close to 50 degrees, but towns near the lakeshore will only see low to middle 40s. Temperatures will continue to rise into the Easter weekend with low to mid 60s on the way. Skies this weekend will be sunny to partly sunny.

Next week looks a little cooler than previously thought... Still, highs will probably be in the 50s. Look for occasional showers during the week, with a chance of thundershowers Monday night. At this time, the severe weather outlook is LOW.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: SW/W 10-15+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Sunshine and high, thin clouds. A bit breezy late. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: High clouds. Cool and brisk. LOW: 36

SATURDAY: More sunshine. Mild and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Mild. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. A chance of thundershowers late, or at at NIGHT. HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: A chance of early showers. Some late sun. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 56

