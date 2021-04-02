Advertisement

Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 cops; suspect shot

U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external...
U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, injuring two Capitol Police officers and leading to a suspect being shot, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Capitol Police say that someone “rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers” and that a suspect was taken into custody.

The law enforcement officials told the AP that the suspect was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.

Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere Fire Rescue
De Pere city employee dies from injuries on the job
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office confirms second canoer’s body recovered from Lake Winnebago
Coronavirus
Weekly COVID-19 vaccinations reach new high; daily vaccinations near record
Cory Detaege has been charged with 1st Degree Child Sex Assault and one count of Repeated...
Green Bay man charged with repeated sexual assault of a child
File photo
Amtrak in Green Bay? Company announces vision plan for new routes

Latest News

Police respond after a car-ramming incident at the Capitol complex on Friday.
RAW: Police response at Capitol complex
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.
Notre Dame’s rector: “15 or 20 years” needed for cathedral’s restoration
Wesley J. Brice
Charges filed against man in Green Bay stabbing attacks