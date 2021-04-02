Advertisement

Underly calls superintendent opponent Kerr transphobic

Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the...
Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the April 6 election(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin superintendent candidate Jill Underly is accusing her opponent Deborah Kerr of being transphobic because Kerr supports prohibiting transgender students from playing on girls teams.

The spirited back and forth came Thursday during a virtual question and answer session hosted by the Milwaukee Press Association just five days before Tuesday’s election.

The winner will serve a four-year term as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the state’s top education official.

Kerr says it’s not fair to have transgender girls on girls teams. Underly calls that transphobic and says “trans kids are kids, plain and simple.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask executive orders as “unlawful”
(FILE)
Local mask ordinances taking effect after statewide order struck down
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office confirms second canoer’s body recovered from Lake Winnebago
De Pere Fire Rescue
De Pere city employee dies from injuries on the job
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Sheriff releases identity of missing canoers, describes “extremely risky” search effort

Latest News

Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue unit
INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac referendum seeks $1.3M for public safety
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Wisconsin governor seeks legal fees from Trump, Republicans
Central Count at KI Convention Center. Nov. 4, 2020.
Elections chief: No complaints about Green Bay consultant
Pothole repairs
Gov. Evers puts attention on state budget for potholes