Advertisement

Person drives through front doors of Walmart in N.C.

Police said a person was in custody after driving into a Walmart in North Carolina on Friday.
Police said a person was in custody after driving into a Walmart in North Carolina on Friday.(Lileana Pearson/WBTV)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken into custody after police say a vehicle was driven into a Walmart in Concord Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. Police said a person “drove into the structure,” but did not give further details.

At the scene, it appeared the vehicle went right into the front doors of the store, causing damage to the building.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The person’s name and possible charges have not been released.

No other information about the incident has been made public.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere Fire Rescue
De Pere city employee dies from injuries on the job
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office confirms second canoer’s body recovered from Lake Winnebago
Coronavirus
Weekly COVID-19 vaccinations reach new high; daily vaccinations near record
Cory Detaege has been charged with 1st Degree Child Sex Assault and one count of Repeated...
Green Bay man charged with repeated sexual assault of a child
File photo
Amtrak in Green Bay? Company announces vision plan for new routes

Latest News

Tou Vang
“He felt like it was a death trap”: Officers describe standoff on Green Bay’s west side
This combined photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, shows Iranian diplomats attending...
US, Iran say they’ll begin indirect talks on nuclear program
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old child weighs 30 pounds
The FDA has authorized two changes to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that can provide extra doses...
FDA authorizes 2 changes to Moderna’s vaccine
In this image made from a video released by hsnews.com.tw, passengers are helped to climb out...
Train hits truck that slid onto track in Taiwan, killing 51