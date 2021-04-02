Advertisement

Notre Dame’s rector: “15 or 20 years” needed for cathedral’s restoration

In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.(Source: AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.”

Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois.

He added that: “I can guarantee that there’s work to do!”

In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics. But French officials quickly backpedaled Macron’s statement, conceding that it was unrealistic to complete the enormous project by that time.

The blaze also distributed vast amounts of toxic lead from the cathedral’s burned-out roof onto the site and nearby, complicating the clean-up work that came before restoration efforts could even begin.

Works planned include remodeling the cathedral’s esplanade, which before the blaze was visited every year by 20 million tourists.

