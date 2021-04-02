Advertisement

MLB to move All-Star Game from Atlanta over voting restrictions

FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta, in this Thursday, July 30, 2020, file photo. Georgia’s new voting law _ which critics claim severely limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color _ has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta’s Truist Park, a response Friday to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights.

MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta on May 29, 2019, and the game was scheduled for July 13 as part of baseball’s midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night. But Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.,” Manfred said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere Fire Rescue
De Pere city employee dies from injuries on the job
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office confirms second canoer’s body recovered from Lake Winnebago
Coronavirus
Weekly COVID-19 vaccinations reach new high; daily vaccinations near record
Cory Detaege has been charged with 1st Degree Child Sex Assault and one count of Repeated...
Green Bay man charged with repeated sexual assault of a child
File photo
Amtrak in Green Bay? Company announces vision plan for new routes

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Lieutenant: Kneeling on George Floyd’s neck ‘totally unnecessary’
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said two officers were hurt when the car rammed...
Capitol police chief: Officer killed in attack with car
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Man charged with murder in California shooting that killed 4