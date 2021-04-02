Man burning cardboard sparks vegetation fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A person burning cardboard in a fire pit sparked a vegetation fire in Fond du Lac, according to the fire department.

The entire state of Wisconsin is under very high fire danger and burning is restricted.

At 11:07 a.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the 600 block of Whispering Springs Drive for a field on fire.

The fire had consumed an acre of vegetation. The hot embers spread the fire.

The Brush Response ATV was called in to help put out the fire.

“The fire was caused by a resident who was burning cardboard in a fire pit in the rear of his property,” says Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

Burning restrictions may include no burning in barrels, debris piles, grass and wooded areas. Campfires are discouraged. Those who use campfires to cook or stay warm should use “extreme caution,” according to the Wisconsin DNR. The danger will persist through the weekend.

“A dry ground, low relative humidity and a developing south breeze will lead to high to very high fire danger this afternoon,” says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon. “Any plans to burn old autumn leaves and brush should be postponed for a later time.” CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.

Fire crews responded to the 600 block of Whispering Springs Drive for a brush fire behind the residence. 1.5 acre burned. Illegal burning cause of fire. pic.twitter.com/iL8G0VVBbe — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) April 2, 2021

