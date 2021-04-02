“He felt like it was a death trap”: Officers describe standoff on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attempted homicide charge has been filed against a man accused of firing at police during an armed standoff in Green Bay.

Tou Vang, 29, is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Use of Dangerous Weapon, Repeater), Fleeing and Eluding, Possessing a Firearm while being a Convicted Felon, Failing to Comply and Bail Jumping. Charges were filed April 1 in Brown County.

The charges are related to a December 27, 2020 standoff on Green Bay’s west side.

On that Sunday, police had received information about the location of Tou Vang, who was wanted on felony warrants. At about 11 a.m., officers tracked him down to the 2600 block of Victoria Street. Officers spotted Vang leaving in a vehicle and they followed him.

Officers turned on lights and sirens and attempted to pull him over. Vang did not stop and continued through city streets. He headed west over the Mason Street Bridge and then over to W. Walnut Ave. Police did a PIT maneuver and stopped Vang near the intersection with Shawano Ave.

The video shows Vang, armed with a handgun, shoot at a marked squad car. A few minutes later, Vang points his gun out of the drivers’ side window and points at officers, according to the criminal complaint.

One officer said Vang pointed the gun directly at him. The officer said he had to move quickly “because he felt like it was a death trap.”

“He recalled thinking that this was it, that he was going to get shot. He indicated that he saw Vang change the gun into his left hand and he extended his left arm out of the window and fired a shot. He indicated that it looked like Vang’s arm was coming down pointing at him,” reads the criminal complaint.

The complaint continues, “Vang had the gun in his hand and appeared very jumpy, nervous, looking around and pointing the gun everywhere.”

Dash cam video shows Vang get out of the vehicle. An officer fires toward Vang’s vehicle multiple times. Vang ducks down and disappears behind the car.

An armed standoff ensues. Officers say they tried to convince Vang to put his gun down and “end this peacefully.”

Vang dropped his handgun out of the drivers’ side window. At 2:14 p.m., Vang surrendered. No one was hurt.

Detectives recovered a 9mm semiautomatic handgun from the scene.

Vang is expected to make his initial court appearance Friday.

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CASE

The 29-year-old is also charged in a separate case with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Obstructing, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth. The charges in the complaint obtained by Action 2 News are related to a November 17 arrest attempt in the 2000 block of Imperial Lane.

On that date, officers received information that Vang, a man with a “violent history” and apprehension request for battery, was at an address on Imperial. Officers spotted a man matching Vang’s description get into an SUV and leave a parking lot. One of the officers approached with emergency lights activated. “The vehicle seemed to accelerate as soon as I did this and maneuvered past me,” reads one of the officer’s reports.

Another officer was able to cut the SUV off on the south side of the road. The first officer drew his pistol and pointed it at the vehicle. That’s when a rear passenger door popped open.

K-9 Pyro was deployed. He started barking. A woman in the back started screaming and got out of the vehicle. She complied with officers’ orders to get on the street with her hands stretched out.

Police say a man in the back seat refused to comply with orders to show his hands. He was later identified as Tou Vang. The driver was ordered out of the vehicle. That’s when Vang jumped from the back seat to the driver’s seat and “rapidly accelerated” toward K-9 Pyro and his handler.

Police say the the vehicle narrowly missed K-9 Pyro and his handler.

The handler stated, “I began to back up at this point and began to pull K-9 Pyro back towards me as well. The vehicle continued to drive towards me, and I continued to back up in an attempt to get out of the path of the vehicle. I could only back up about two feet, and then I hit my patrol car with my back. I continued to pull K9 Pyro in towards me as the vehicle got closer to both K9 Pyro and myself. I felt at this moment that I was going to be run over by this vehicle. I pulled K-9 Pyro closer to me, to the point where K-9 Pyro’s front feet were no longer on the ground and I leaned back into my patrol vehicle as far as I could. The vehicle narrowly missed me and K-9 Pyro and I could feel the wind blow by me as the vehicle passed. The driver mirror was so close to me as the vehicle passed, that I could feel the wind from the mirror as it passed by me, and then the wind from the rear of the vehicle.”

Vang drove off at a high rate of speed eastbound on Imperial Lane.

The officers were unable to catch up with Vang, who was blowing stop signs and driving at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint. Vang ditched the car in the area of 2300 Town Hall Rd.

Police and a Brown County K-9 attempted to track Vang, but were unable to find him.

Police searched the vehicle and found meth, drug paraphernalia, a cell phone and a BB gun, according to the complaint.

