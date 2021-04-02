Green Bay church hosting drive-thru Easter egg event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay church is offering a drive-thru Easter egg event.

The idea is to keep kids and families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green Bay First Church, 1460 Shawano Ave., will pass out bags of eggs and goodies during a drive-thru event Saturday.

The church requires you have a child in your vehicle to get the goodies. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate.

“We’ve prepped up over 1,000 bags of eggs that we can give kids when they come through. Then some of the bags we’re going to hide golden eggs with a gold ticket inside and they can redeem that for a large Easter basket and things like that,” says Pastor Matt Miller.

The parking lot opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3. The drive-thru starts at 1 p.m.

Our drive-thru event starts at 1pm on Saturday! Who are you inviting? Posted by Green Bay First on Monday, March 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.