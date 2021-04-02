Advertisement

Green Bay church hosting drive-thru Easter egg event

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay church is offering a drive-thru Easter egg event.

The idea is to keep kids and families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green Bay First Church, 1460 Shawano Ave., will pass out bags of eggs and goodies during a drive-thru event Saturday.

The church requires you have a child in your vehicle to get the goodies. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate.

“We’ve prepped up over 1,000 bags of eggs that we can give kids when they come through. Then some of the bags we’re going to hide golden eggs with a gold ticket inside and they can redeem that for a large Easter basket and things like that,” says Pastor Matt Miller.

The parking lot opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3. The drive-thru starts at 1 p.m.

Our drive-thru event starts at 1pm on Saturday! Who are you inviting?

Posted by Green Bay First on Monday, March 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere Fire Rescue
De Pere city employee dies from injuries on the job
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office confirms second canoer’s body recovered from Lake Winnebago
Coronavirus
Weekly COVID-19 vaccinations reach new high; daily vaccinations near record
Cory Detaege has been charged with 1st Degree Child Sex Assault and one count of Repeated...
Green Bay man charged with repeated sexual assault of a child
File photo
Amtrak in Green Bay? Company announces vision plan for new routes

Latest News

Pinwheels being placed outside Harbor House.
Pinwheel displays raise awareness during Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention month
April 1 Birthday Club
April 1 Birthday Club
A sign is placed on the front door of Zambaldi Beer in Green Bay telling people to wear masks.
Green Bay businesses wait for more information on local mask mandate
March 31 Birthday Club
March 31 Birthday Club