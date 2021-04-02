Entire state under very high fire danger

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The entire state of Wisconsin is under very high fire danger.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says people should check with their local fire departments, town chairs or municipal officials to get burning restrictions.

Some county-wide restrictions can be found on this map: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp

WISCONSIN DNR BRIEFING: *due to high fire conditions today* all burning permits are suspended today in 43 counties @WBAY — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) April 2, 2021

Restrictions may include no burning in barrels, debris piles, grass and wooded areas. Campfires are discouraged. Those who use campfires to cook or stay warm should use “extreme caution,” according to the DNR. The danger will persist through the weekend.

“A dry ground, low relative humidity and a developing south breeze will lead to high to very high fire danger this afternoon,” says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon. “Any plans to burn old autumn leaves and brush should be postponed for a later time.” CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.

The Wisconsin DNR says that wildfire danger is VERY HIGH across all of Wisconsin today. That's because of the dry ground, low relative humidity & an strengthening south wind. Please postpone any outdoor burning plans today! #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/rWjc9ZeleE — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) April 2, 2021

WISCONSIN DNR BRIEFING: key message is to avoid any and all burning this weekend. Some things you can do: stay up to date on fire danger in weather reports, follow @WDNR’s restrictions day to day, and check in with fire officials @WBAY — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) April 2, 2021

On Friday, a wildfire burned an acre in Oconto County, according to the DNR.

CLICK HERE to view a map of current wildfires.

WISCONSIN DNR BRIEFING: 98% of fires in Wisconsin are caused by people. Avoid burning debris in barrels, piles on the ground, grass or wooded areas at this time @WBAY — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) April 2, 2021

Gusty winds, low humidity and dry conditions will create an elevated fire danger this afternoon. ATV/UTV drivers, and other off-road vehicle operators should use caution. pic.twitter.com/4IgyztC3sW — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) April 2, 2021

