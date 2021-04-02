Entire state under very high fire danger
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The entire state of Wisconsin is under very high fire danger.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says people should check with their local fire departments, town chairs or municipal officials to get burning restrictions.
Some county-wide restrictions can be found on this map: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp
Restrictions may include no burning in barrels, debris piles, grass and wooded areas. Campfires are discouraged. Those who use campfires to cook or stay warm should use “extreme caution,” according to the DNR. The danger will persist through the weekend.
“A dry ground, low relative humidity and a developing south breeze will lead to high to very high fire danger this afternoon,” says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon. “Any plans to burn old autumn leaves and brush should be postponed for a later time.” CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.
On Friday, a wildfire burned an acre in Oconto County, according to the DNR.
CLICK HERE to view a map of current wildfires.
