Chris and Rob break down uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have not adjusted Aaron Rodgers contract, keeping the possibility in play that their franchise player could be a salary cap causality in 2022.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, a Cover 2 contributor, joined Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 to give us some insight on what’s going on with Green Bay and their franchise player.

“They’ve had so many chances to do things with Aaron Rodgers’ contract to ensure he will be their quarterback beyond just 2021. They could have extended him during last season. They could’ve taken his roster bonus that was due in March, turn that into a signing bonus and given them some cap relief. The reason not to do that though would be because it would push more dead money into the future caps and therefore made him harder to cut or harder to trade or harder to move on from,” says Demovsky. “All these signs, even though they say at times, ‘he’s our quarterback now and for the foreseeable future’--although that’s not what [Packers President & CEO Mark] Murphy said this week, he said nothing--their actions have said maybe he won’t be their quarterback after 2021.”

Rob and Chris also talked about the 17-game season. Watch the entire video attached to this story.

