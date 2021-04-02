Charges filed against man in Green Bay stabbing attacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a 22-year-old man being held in connection to a stabbing attack in Green Bay.

Wesley J. Brice is being held at a “secure facility” at this time, police say. Once he’s released, he’ll be transported to Brown County Jail.

Online Court Records show Brice is charged with nine counts, including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Brice was arrested March 15 after two stabbing attacks in the city.

A 70-year-old man was stabbed to death while his car was stopped at a railroad crossing for a passing train. A local bartender suffered injuries.

“The initial incident happened in Rockabillys,” says Commander Paul Ebel, Green Bay Police Dept. “The female bartender fled from there, went into another bar to seek shelter and assistance. The victim was helped by people at Rum Runners.”

The suspect drove his car into Rum Runners, police say. He ran off and found the man who was stopped for the train and stabbed him.

“Completely random. The gentleman, who was 70 years old, later died of his injuries at the hospital,” Ebel says.

Action 2 News is reading out to court officials for a copy of the criminal complaint filed against Brice. We will update this story when we learn more information.

