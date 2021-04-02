Advertisement

Brewers rally to upset Twins, 6-5

Fans helped fuel the Brew Crew in extra innings
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia celebrates with teammates after driving in the winning run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia celebrates with teammates after driving in the winning run during the 10th inning of the team's opening-day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Opening Day did not disappoint in the Brewers home opener against the Minnesota Twins. Down 5-2 with one out in the ninth inning, Milwaukee enjoyed a dramatic 6-5 come-from-behind victory over Minnesota fueled by the fans. American Family Field hosted 11,740 fans in the stands.

Travis Shaw’s two-out, two-run double capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth. After in the top of the tenth, pitcher Josh Hader pumped 100 mph heat to keep Minnesota off the scoreboard. Then, Orlando Arcia hit to the middle of the infield to score Lorenzo Cain for a walk-off.

The Brewers are back in action on Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

