Brewers rally to upset Twins, 6-5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Opening Day did not disappoint in the Brewers home opener against the Minnesota Twins. Down 5-2 with one out in the ninth inning, Milwaukee enjoyed a dramatic 6-5 come-from-behind victory over Minnesota fueled by the fans. American Family Field hosted 11,740 fans in the stands.

Travis Shaw’s two-out, two-run double capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth. After in the top of the tenth, pitcher Josh Hader pumped 100 mph heat to keep Minnesota off the scoreboard. Then, Orlando Arcia hit to the middle of the infield to score Lorenzo Cain for a walk-off.

The Brewers are back in action on Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

