Amtrak has Green Bay on its map

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dreams of traveling by passenger train from Green Bay to Madison and then to Chicago or Eau Claire or other cities across the U.S. may become a reality.

President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal calls for expanding Amtrak services around the country.

The infrastructure proposal aims to create jobs as it fixes this country’s aging bridges and roads. The Wisconsin chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave the Badger State a “D+” for its roads and public transportation.

“The D+ grade is a result of a lack of investment in transportation infrastructure over the last several years,” ASCE Treasurer Martin Hanson said.

The way to turn things around, according to the engineers’ report, is consistent state investment.

“The transportation infrastructure in Wisconsin has basically been primarily funded from the fuel tax and the registration fee, and that fuel tax has not been adjusted since 1997 by the Legislature,” Hanson said.

Part of the president’s plan includes expanding Amtrak service to 160 different communities over the course of 15 years. Under the proposal, Amtrak would create a hub in Madison with routes to Green Bay and Eau Claire.

“Amtrak is laying out clearly a very aggressive expansion plan for Wisconsin,” said Sean Jeans-Gail, vice president of policy and government affairs for the Rail Passengers Association.

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes. (Amtrak)

The Rail Passengers Association says rural areas stand to benefit the most.

“For the rural passengers, it’s a lifeline,” Jeans-Gail said. “It means they’re able to connect to a medical appointment in a bigger city without having to drive.”

But there is opposition, including from U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), who is against the corporate tax hikes associated with paying for the plan.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) says the Amtrak expansion would help working families.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.