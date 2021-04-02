Advertisement

A WARMER WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The combination of some clouds and a south wind will make for a milder night with low temperatures in the 30s. The clouds depart quickly around sunrise Saturday, allowing for a sunny day. High temperatures will warm into the 60s, though cooler near the Lake. More clouds return Saturday night into Sunday. In fact, Sunday may feature some cloudy intervals (and some sun). Despite less sun than Saturday high temperatures will once again be in the 60s away from the Lake.

Next week looks a little cooler than previously thought... Still, highs will probably be in the 50s. Look for occasional showers during the week, with a chance of thundershowers Monday night. At this time, the severe weather outlook is LOW.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW-W 10-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 65 LOW: 38

EASTER SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. Mild. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. A chance of thundershowers late, or at at NIGHT. HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: A chance of early showers. Some late sun. HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Changeable skies. An early shower? HIGH: 55

