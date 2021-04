GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - SpaceX has chosen the crew for the first first all-civilian mission to space.

Inspiration 4 will launch in September 2021.

DETAILS: https://inspiration4.com/

The crew is Chris Sembroski, Dr. Sian Proctor, Jared Issacman, Hayley Arceneaux.

Watch the video in this story as Brad Spakowitz introduces us to the team.

