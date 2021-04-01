World Dairy Expo to remain in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Dairy Expo (WDE) will remain in Madison for 2021, organizers announced Thursday. This announcement came after the organization talked about moving the event to alternative venues in early March.

“The clarity that Expo’s leaders sought from Dane County officials regarding the path forward for responsibly and safely hosting World Dairy Expo 2021 at the Alliant Energy Center has come to fruition,” WDE Board President Bill Hageman said.

WDE showcases cattle and the latest dairy innovation through trade shows, as well as dairy and forge seminars. It also brings large crowds of people from nearly 100 countries to the Madison area.

“The only home World Dairy Expo has known is Dane County, Wisconsin, and we are ready to welcome the dairy industry’s premier event back to our community this fall,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

World Dairy Expo 2021 is scheduled for September 28 - October 2, 2021, at the Alliant Energy Center, but discussions about the contract extension concerning World Dairy Expo’s use of the Alliant Energy Center, a county-owned facility, will take place over the coming months.

Last month, Action 2 News interviewed state Sen. Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac) about his efforts to keep the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin. You can watch that full interview below.

