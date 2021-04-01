Advertisement

World Dairy Expo to remain in Madison

Wisconsin Dairy Expo (file)
Wisconsin Dairy Expo (file)(KSFY)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Dairy Expo (WDE) will remain in Madison for 2021, organizers announced Thursday. This announcement came after the organization talked about moving the event to alternative venues in early March.

“The clarity that Expo’s leaders sought from Dane County officials regarding the path forward for responsibly and safely hosting World Dairy Expo 2021 at the Alliant Energy Center has come to fruition,” WDE Board President Bill Hageman said.

WDE showcases cattle and the latest dairy innovation through trade shows, as well as dairy and forge seminars. It also brings large crowds of people from nearly 100 countries to the Madison area.

“The only home World Dairy Expo has known is Dane County, Wisconsin, and we are ready to welcome the dairy industry’s premier event back to our community this fall,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

World Dairy Expo 2021 is scheduled for September 28 - October 2, 2021, at the Alliant Energy Center, but discussions about the contract extension concerning World Dairy Expo’s use of the Alliant Energy Center, a county-owned facility, will take place over the coming months.

Last month, Action 2 News interviewed state Sen. Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac) about his efforts to keep the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin. You can watch that full interview below.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask executive orders as “unlawful”
(FILE)
Local mask ordinances taking effect after statewide order struck down
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Investigators working to identify body found in Lake Winnebago search
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Sheriff releases identity of missing canoers, describes “extremely risky” search effort
Coronavirus
30% of Wisconsin residents get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Pinwheels are put in a chain-link fence to raise awareness of child abuse and prevention
The ugly truth behind beautiful pinwheels displays
Green Bay City Hall
Green Bay City Council discusses mask ordinance
Green Bay City Hall exterior
Green Bay City Council meets to discuss mask ordinance
Outagamie County issues face mask requirement