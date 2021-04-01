Two injured in Fond du Lac apartment fire, cause determined to be a flare up of cooking grease

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say two people were injured during a fire at an apartment building in Fond du Lac Wednesday.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were called to the Countryside West Apartments at 869 Security Drive around 6 p.m. The complex houses 24 units.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a second floor apartment, with tenants evacuating while fire alarms were going off.

Officials say two residents who occupied the apartment where the fire happened suffered smoke inhalation. They were then taken to an area hospital for evaluation after being treated by paramedics.

No other injuries were reported.

Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary says the fire was caused by a flare up of grease while tenants were cooking.

FDLFR on scene of an apartment fire at 869 Security Drive. Fire under control. Two patients taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Alliant Energy, City Building Inspector and Red Cross all contacted. pic.twitter.com/RxmIsgA4VW — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) March 31, 2021

Utility companies were able to isolate the damaged apartment and then restore power and gas for the rest of the building so other residents could return to their units.

The displaced residents are being helped by the apartment complex’s management staff to help find housing until they are able to safely return.

Multiple agencies helped the Fond du Lac Fire Department during the incident.

