ThedaCare announces COVID-19 vaccine choice, direct scheduling

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare is now allowing direct scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

People will be able to choose which vaccine they want--Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The hospital system is planning to have five vaccine clinics open in the next several weeks. The goal is to open more clinics as supply increases.

ThedaCare hopes to give 10,000 vaccines per week.

“The pandemic is not over,” explained Dr. Mark Cockley, Chief Clinical Officer and President of ThedaCare’s Clinically Integrated Network. “The vaccines are certainly a turning point and we are making great progress in Wisconsin. It is important those who are eligible to receive the vaccine get vaccinated. If someone waits to get vaccinated, they run the risk of contracting the virus, spreading it to others, or contributing to virus variants that we continue to see around the country and in our area. The sooner we can vaccinate individuals with a vaccine that is deemed safe by the FDA, the better.”

Starting April 5, all Wisconsin residents age 16 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Patients who are 16 and 17 must have approval from a parent or legal guardian. Parents and guardians should call 1-800-236-2236 to schedule an appointment.

CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment with ThedaCare’s online system.

You do not have to be an existing patient, but the system requires you to sign up for a MyThedaCare account.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.