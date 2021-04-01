Advertisement

Survivor of suicide attempt wants others to know his story and stop suicide

Carson Molle, who survived a suicide attempt, now uses TikTok to talk with others in hopes of...
Carson Molle, who survived a suicide attempt, now uses TikTok to talk with others in hopes of saving lives.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Four years after a Seymour High School student survived a suicide attempt, he’s sharing his story in hope of helping others.

Carson Molle is using social media to spread his suicide prevention message, and it’s a message that’s resonating.

“I describe it as like falling into a black hole. It’s quick, unexpected, scary and dark,” Carson says, “and it went to the point where I thought the only way I was going to get rid of those feelings was to try and take my own life.”

That’s how 18-year-old Carson was feeling when he put a gun to his head four years ago in the garage of his family home and pulled the trigger.

Fourteen at the time, he survived his suicide attempt and has been a work in progress ever since.

Multiple surgeries, hospital stays and counseling led to a revelation about seven months ago.

“I kind of had a thought one night, what if me sharing my experience and the stuff that I have learned about mental illness, suicide could possibly save other people from attempting suicide themselves?”

So Carson did what any other teenager would do: He turned to social media specifically TikTok.

“He’s really learned to use his platform and taken an event that could be life-altering in such a negative way and turned it into, I think, a positive,” his dad, Matt Molle, says.

Carson started sharing his story and quickly found out people were listening.

“Overnight it got hundreds of thousands of views, thousands of comments, and so I said maybe I have something here where I can really help people,” he said.

The videos, posted nearly daily, feature everything from his suicide attempt story to work out events and even highlights from his senior year of high school football -- and they’re making a difference.

“I’ve gotten hundreds of comments and messages saying that because of what I’ve told them or what I’ve shared that they didn’t attempt suicide because of me.”

Carson says he doesn’t feel pressure to share his story. Instead, he enjoys it and feels it’s a duty that will hopefully continue to help others and save lives.

