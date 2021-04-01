Advertisement

Several dead in California shooting at business building

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has left several people dead and...
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) - Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has left several people dead and injured and also led to officers firing shots.

Police say a report of shots being fired sent officers to a small, two-story building on west Lincoln Avenue in Orange at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A police Facebook posting says officers arrived as shots were being fired and found several victims, including fatalities. The post says an officer shot at someone.

As of 7 p.m. there was no danger to the public.

A Fire Department dispatcher tells the Orange County Register that the department handled six patients, including two that were taken to a hospital.

