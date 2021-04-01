Pfizer: Trial shows vaccine provides very high protection to children

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drugmaker Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects children in ages as young as twelve years old. Clinical trial results of Pfizer’s vaccine show 100% effectiveness in young teens ages 12 to 15. On Wednesday, Pfizer said in a Phase 3 trial of 2,260 participants in children as young as 12, that the vaccine had strong antibody responses just one month after the second dose was given.

“When I was looking into those researcher’s data and everything, I wanted to make sure that the adverse reactions weren’t there and that’s what it showed so far with the kids one too,” said a Seymour parent, Lindsey Kraft.

Action 2 News spoke with several parents in the area about whether they would vaccinate their kids for COVID-19. The answers varied.

“There’s family and friends and elderly grandparents and people that we are very close with that we haven’t been able to see for the last year, so that’s one of my main reasons for wanting to get myself, my husband, my children vaccinated. Because not necessarily our health and our risk factors, but to protect others and to be able to go back to how things were and be able to see those family members and friends that we haven’t gotten to see,” Kraft said.

This news comes after Governor Tony Evers announced on Tuesday that all Wisconsin residents, ages 16 and older, will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. One Kaukauna parent does not think children that age should be getting the shot at all.

“I just don’t feel that those years of developmental stages are good to give such an unknown vaccine,” said Jayme Roberts.

Recently, the CDC announced the vaccinated people do not carry the virus and therefore, cannot spread it.

“But everyone has their own beliefs and you know it’s really everyone’s decision on what they want to do, but I definitely would not,” Roberts explained.

“I think at this point I’m a little bit more reserved and would like to see some long-term studies done before I would give that to children,” said Sarah Schultz of West Bend.

Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, says they plan to submit this data to the FDA in the coming weeks, with the hope of starting to vaccinate these young teens before school in the fall.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.