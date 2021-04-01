Advertisement

Kaukauna’s Jordan McCabe transfers to UNLV

McCabe transfers from West Virginia to UNLV
Jordan McCabe
Jordan McCabe(wdtv)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBAY) - Former Kaukauna High School star Jordan McCabe announced on Twitter on Thursday he is transferring to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The junior guard averaged just 2.2 point per game for West Virginia this past season.

“Vegas, Let’s make some noise,” McCabe tweeted Thursday, announcing his move. McCabe added the hastag “NewestRebel”

McCabe played just 11 minutes in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Last week, McCabe announced he would be leaving West Virginia after three years with the Mountaineers.

“This has been easily the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my life but it is a leap of faith I believe I have to take,” McCabe tweeted. “I will be transferring from West Virginia University and keeping all options open going into this upcoming season. Thank you Mountaineer Nation, I will always love you.”

