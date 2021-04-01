Kaukauna Police investigating “suspicious death”

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna Police are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious death.”

On March 31, officers and paramedics were called to the 100 block of W. Division St.

Police found a man dead inside a home.

No information was released on cause of death or the man who died. Again, the department is calling the death “suspicious.”

Police were called to the scene at 3:30 p.m.

If you have information, please call Kaukauna Police at 920-766-6333.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.