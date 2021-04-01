IT’S A COLD START TO APRIL

High pressure is in control of the forecast today and will give us plenty of sunshine this afternoon. The forecast will stay dry for the next few days...

That north wind has delivered cold air into the Great Lakes. Similar to yesterday, afternoon high temperatures will be mostly in the upper 30s, which is roughly 10 degrees colder than average for April 1st. Some areas to the south and west of Green Bay will sneak into the lower 40s.

As high pressure drifts to the east of us tomorrow and into the Easter weekend, a south-southwest wind will draw warmer weather back into Wisconsin. Look for seasonable highs almost to 50 degrees tomorrow, with low to mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Not surprising, temperatures will be several degrees cooler closer to the lakeshore.

Our forecast looks more unsettled next week. We’ll have various chances of showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms as early as Monday night. The exact timing of the rain is uncertain right now, so stand by for more precise details soon...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW/S 5-15+ MPH

AFTERNOON: A few lakeside clouds, otherwise sunny. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cold and calm. LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Golden sunshine. Seasonable temps. A brisk south wind late. HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Another chance of showers. HIGH: 59

