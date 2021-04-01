Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac referendum seeks $1.3M for public safety

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue is working with fewer officers than it had 10 years ago and hasn’t added to its staff in 20 years. The Fond du Lac Police Department has six to nine officers on patrol for each shift in a city of almost 45,000 people.

On Tuesday, April 6, Fond du Lac city voters will be asked to approve a $1.3 million referendum for the police and fire departments to hire more people. The public safety referendum would put six more police officers on the street and hire six additional firefighter paramedics, enough to put another ambulance crew on every shift.

Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary talked on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the referendum and why the city is appealing to voters for more money for these tax-funded departments.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask executive orders as “unlawful”
(FILE)
Local mask ordinances taking effect after statewide order struck down
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office confirms second canoer’s body recovered from Lake Winnebago
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Sheriff releases identity of missing canoers, describes “extremely risky” search effort
Coronavirus
30% of Wisconsin residents get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Carson Molle, who survived a suicide attempt, now uses TikTok to talk with others in hopes of...
Survivor of suicide attempt wants others to know his story and stop suicide
Forest County K9 Thunder with cocaine and cash confiscated from a Crandon hotel room
$90,000 worth of cocaine, other drugs found in Crandon hotel room
Franki Moscato sings a Packers fan song written by local DJ Steven B
Former American Idol contestant films PSA in Oshkosh to prevent teen suicide
oil slick on water
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Discovery could purify water on a large scale
Brad Spakowitz talks about GEL's water-cleansing properties
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Water-cleaning GEL