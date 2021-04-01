INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac referendum seeks $1.3M for public safety

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue is working with fewer officers than it had 10 years ago and hasn’t added to its staff in 20 years. The Fond du Lac Police Department has six to nine officers on patrol for each shift in a city of almost 45,000 people.

On Tuesday, April 6, Fond du Lac city voters will be asked to approve a $1.3 million referendum for the police and fire departments to hire more people. The public safety referendum would put six more police officers on the street and hire six additional firefighter paramedics, enough to put another ambulance crew on every shift.

Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary talked on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the referendum and why the city is appealing to voters for more money for these tax-funded departments.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.