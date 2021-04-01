Green Bay City Council discusses mask ordinance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay City Council is convening a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss reinstating the city’s state of emergency, including a city-wide mask ordinance. This, after the governor’s continued extensions of a statewide mask mandate were struck down by the state Supreme Court Wednesday (see related story).

The city has had a state of emergency in place since March, 2020, and kept extending it throughout the continued pandemic.

The city’s latest state of emergency expired at midnight Thursday, April 1, which is why the special meeting was called.

If the ordinance is adopted, it would reinstate Green Bay’s state of emergency, including mask and social distancing requirements in public places within the city limits.

The ordinance would expire on May 5 and need council approval to reinstate it.

The council has to vote if it wants to hear from the public. The council has already heard hours of public testimony from people passionate on both sides of the mask debate.

