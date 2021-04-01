Former American Idol contestant films PSA in Oshkosh to prevent teen suicide

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A former American Idol contestant and singer from Oshkosh is shooting a public service announcement right now, she hopes will raise awareness to prevent teen suicide.

As she steps in front of the camera, for a special 60 second PSA, singer Franki Moscato is sharing a message, she hopes will make a difference.

“We’re going to see Tommy, the main character, we’re going to see him in his truck, making that decision to end his life and we’re going to see the mom and how effected she is and we’re going to talk about how she ended up in the ambulance. We’re going to show her at the funeral and I think it’s really going to hit home,” Moscato said.

The PSA is being filmed at Valley Christian School, which is on spring break right now.

It features between ten and fifteen kids, also dedicated to the cause.

“For me it’s dear to my heart too because I’m someone who struggled at a young age too and turned by life around,” said Alex Belville, the director of the PSA.

He added, “You look at the last year especially with COVID there’s been a lot more kids I think struggling with having more isolation, and time at home, time away from friends, so I think there’s never been a better time for this video to come out.”

Once it’s done, the PSA will be shown on social media.

Plus Moscato is asking for donations on her foundation website, to buy air time on TV and radio stations, across Wisconsin.

She said, “Teen suicide is the second leading cause of death with teens and it’s so painful to just watch my friends and kids go thru these horrible times and depression, kids feel like they can’t escape it and I want to show that they can.”

The PSA will be unveiled on May 8th when Moscato plays a concert at the Cup of Joy in Green Bay.

