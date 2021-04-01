De Pere city employee dies from injuries on the job

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere city employee died in an accident while working Thursday.

A message posted on the City of De Pere’s Facebook page says fire/rescue and police departments responded. CPR was attempted, and the person was rushed to a hospital but died from their injuries.

The city hasn’t confirmed the nature of the accident and isn’t releasing the victim’s name so that family members are notified first. The city says the accident never posed any risk to the public.

“At this time of unspeakable sadness, our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to the family, as well as friends and co-workers at the City,” Mayor James Boyd said.

The De Pere Police Department is handling this as an industrial accident investigation.

