Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Deer crashes through school bus window, lands on student

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Co., Va. (WWBT) - It was anything but an average school bus ride early Thursday, April 1, when a deer crashed through the window and landed on a student.

The incident involved one of the buses from Powhatan High School and had students on it at the time.

Bus video shows the deer coming through the windshield and landing on a student in the first seat. The deer then runs around a bit before the driver is able to get the door open to let it out.

School officials said there were no injuries and the deer appeared to be OK.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Most Read

Mask
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask executive orders as “unlawful”
(FILE)
Local mask ordinances taking effect after statewide order struck down
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office confirms second canoer’s body recovered from Lake Winnebago
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Sheriff releases identity of missing canoers, describes “extremely risky” search effort
Coronavirus
30% of Wisconsin residents get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Carson Molle, who survived a suicide attempt, now uses TikTok to talk with others in hopes of...
Survivor of suicide attempt wants others to know his story and stop suicide
Forest County K9 Thunder with cocaine and cash confiscated from a Crandon hotel room
$90,000 worth of cocaine, other drugs found in Crandon hotel room
Franki Moscato sings a Packers fan song written by local DJ Steven B
Former American Idol contestant films PSA in Oshkosh to prevent teen suicide
oil slick on water
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Discovery could purify water on a large scale