Advertisement

Bucks add backcourt depth by signing veteran Jeff Teague

Milwaukee officially signs point guard
Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Veteran guard Jeff Teague signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday after the Orlando Magic waived him last week. The move reunites Teague with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, the two having worked together while with the Atlanta Hawks.

The 32-year-old Teague played 34 games for Boston this season but was traded to Orlando last week as part of the deal that brought guard Evan Fournier to the Celtics. The Magic, who also acquired two second-round draft picks in the deal, waived Teague shortly after the trade.

The Bucks had been seeking a backup point guard after sending D.J. Augustin to the Houston Rockets as part of the March 19 trade that brought them P.J. Tucker.

Teague was selected to the All-Star Game in 2015 while playing for Budenholzer, who coached the Hawks from 2013-18.

Teague, 6-foot-3, averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 assists and 18.1 minutes for Boston this season, and two of his more productive games came against Milwaukee.

He scored 19 points in Boston’s 122-121 season-opening victory over the Bucks. Teague had 15 points in 17 minutes on March 24 when the Celtics lost 121-119 at Milwaukee.

Teague is in his 12th NBA season. He has averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 805 career games with Atlanta (2009-16, 2020), Indiana (2016-17), Minnesota (2017-20 and Boston (2020-21).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask executive orders as “unlawful”
(FILE)
Local mask ordinances taking effect after statewide order struck down
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Investigators working to identify body found in Lake Winnebago search
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Sheriff releases identity of missing canoers, describes “extremely risky” search effort
Coronavirus
30% of Wisconsin residents get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Jordan McCabe
Kaukauna’s Jordan McCabe transfers to UNLV
The national champion swimmer is now getting ready for the U.S. Olympic Trials in June
Sturgeon Bay’s McHugh celebrates 2 NCAA swimming titles
Max McHugh swims the breast stroke
Sturgeon Bay’s McHugh celebrates 2 NCAA swimming titles
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a...
Leonhard says he has ‘unfinished business’ at Wisconsin