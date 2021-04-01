Body found in Lake Winnebago matches description of one missing canoer, search for second person suspended

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – Authorities say they have recovered a body who matches the description of one of two men who went missing after a canoe capsized on Lake Winnebago earlier this week.

According to Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, sonar equipment being used by search teams produced an image Wednesday afternoon which required further investigation.

Authorities say dive team members recovered the body of an adult male, who matched the description of one of the two victims, in an area that was the focus of the search.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was taken back to shore, and was then turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Workers there will confirm the identity of the victim with family members.

The man’s identity will be released at a later time.

Due to strong winds, below freezing temperatures and water conditions, authorities say the search for the second victim has been suspended for the safety of the divers and boat crews.

A search for the remaining victim will continue Thursday by the Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR.

On Monday, authorities said Dakota Goldapske and Michael Gohde went missing after their canoe capsized on Lake Winnebago that night.

Both men are 21 years old.

Authorities began searching for them Monday night, but then announced Tuesday the search had turned into a recovery effort.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt had described the search for the two canoers was being done in “extreme conditions” due to high winds and waves. He added the rescue mission was “extremely risky” for search crews.

As previously reported, authorities said wind conditions remained strong throughout the day Tuesday, and rescue crews battled sustained winds of more than 20 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph.

