April 1 marks two years since disappearance of Nicholas Hietpas

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been two years since Nicholas Hietpas went missing in Oconto County.

The Appleton man was last seen by family and friends on April 1, 2019. He was 22 at the time he went missing. He would now be 24.

On April 18, 2019, Hietpas’ vehicle was located on an ATV trail near Highway 64 and Shadow Lake Road in the Town of Doty. Authorities believe he was with his white German Shepherd Samantha.

There have been multiple searches of the wooded area near the ATV trail, but no sign of Nicholas or Samantha.

Hietpas’ case was added to Namus, the national missing person resource center and database.

NICHOLAS HIETPAS DESCRIPTION

HEIGHT: 5′10″ - 6′0″

WEIGHT: 170-190 pounds

HAIR: Brown, short

EYES: Brown

TATTOO: “Two squiggly uppercase letter Ys on the inner left wrist. One of the Ys is right side up and the other is upside down.”

CLOTHING: Black sweatshirt with green letters; blue jeans; brown work boots

If you have information, call Appleton Police at (920) 832-5564.

