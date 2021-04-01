Advertisement

April 1 marks two years since disappearance of Nicholas Hietpas

Photo provided
Photo provided(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been two years since Nicholas Hietpas went missing in Oconto County.

The Appleton man was last seen by family and friends on April 1, 2019. He was 22 at the time he went missing. He would now be 24.

On April 18, 2019, Hietpas’ vehicle was located on an ATV trail near Highway 64 and Shadow Lake Road in the Town of Doty. Authorities believe he was with his white German Shepherd Samantha.

There have been multiple searches of the wooded area near the ATV trail, but no sign of Nicholas or Samantha.

Hietpas’ case was added to Namus, the national missing person resource center and database.

NICHOLAS HIETPAS DESCRIPTION

HEIGHT: 5′10″ - 6′0″

WEIGHT: 170-190 pounds

HAIR: Brown, short

EYES: Brown

TATTOO: “Two squiggly uppercase letter Ys on the inner left wrist. One of the Ys is right side up and the other is upside down.”

CLOTHING: Black sweatshirt with green letters; blue jeans; brown work boots

If you have information, call Appleton Police at (920) 832-5564.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask executive orders as “unlawful”
(FILE)
Local mask ordinances taking effect after statewide order struck down
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Sheriff releases identity of missing canoers, describes “extremely risky” search effort
Coronavirus
30% of Wisconsin residents get COVID-19 vaccine
Daniel F. Deyo (photo from 2015 arrest in Brown County)
De Pere man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start to April
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start to April
police lights graphic
Kaukauna Police investigating “suspicious death”
Amtrak
Amtrak in Green Bay? Company announces vision plan for new routes
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chilly day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chilly day