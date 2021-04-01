Amtrak in Green Bay? Company announces vision plan for new routes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amtrak has released a plan to add more passenger lines in the United States, including one that connects to Green Bay.

The map was created as part of the company’s 2035 Vision.

“With a growing and diverse population, a global climate crisis and longer traffic jams, America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable, and equitable train service. Amtrak has the vision and expertise to deliver it,” reads the vision statement.

The plan calls for putting Amtrak in 160 new communities. CLICK HERE to view the vision plan map of new routes.

Amtrak’s goal is to add 20 million additional passengers to its service.

The company says traveling on Amtrak is “up to 83 percent more energy efficient than driving and up to 73% more energy efficient than flying.”

Amtrak says rail service “helps combat inequality in transportation.”

Amtrak will need federal funding to make the plan a reality.

With @POTUS's infrastructure plan, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across the country, and we are ready to deliver. America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let’s make rail the solution. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) March 31, 2021

Amtrak released the vision plan as President Joe Biden promotes a $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation investment in America unlike anything we’ve seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago. In fact, it’s the largest American jobs investment since World War II. It will create millions of jobs, good-paying jobs,” says Biden.

Critics from both parties say the price tag is too high when it comes to taxes.

“This proposal appears to use ‘infrastructure’ as a Trojan horse for the largest set of tax hikes in a generation,” said Republican Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich reacted to Amtrak’s plan with a tweet reading, “1000% yes”

