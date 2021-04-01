A WARMING TREND ARRIVES!

Mostly fair skies and chilly teens and low 20s again tonight. But there will be a change in the wind - It shifts over to the south. This starts a warming trend that lasts well into next week!

Plenty of sun returns Friday. Look for seasonable highs around 50 degrees. Some sun returns for the weekend. Expect low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. Not surprising, temperatures will be several degrees cooler closer to the lakeshore.

Our forecast looks more unsettled next week. We’ll have various chances of showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms as early as Monday night. The exact timing of the rain is uncertain right now, so stand by for more precise details soon...

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SSW 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Fair evening, then a few thin clouds. Cold and calm. LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Seasonable temps. A brisk south wind late. HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Another chance of showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Still a chance of showers. HIGH: 58

