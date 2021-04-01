$90,000 worth of cocaine, other drugs found in Crandon hotel room

CRANDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Crandon police responded to a complaint about the smell of marijuana coming from a room at a hotel and ended up finding $90,000 worth of drugs.

Police answered the call to the hotel, which is not identified, and made contact with a 48-year-old Milwaukee man who registered the room and they smelled the marijuana odor, so they got a search warrant.

Just before 1 P.M., the warrant was executed by Crandon police, the Forest County Drug Task Force and the FBI. They only found an ounce of THC product, but they found two pounds of cocaine in crack and powder form with an estimated street value around $90,000. They also found $4,514 in cash, a loaded firearm, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale.

The suspect is being held in the Forest County Jail. We’re not identifying him because he hasn’t been formally charged.

Online court records show he had felony drug possession convictions in Manitowoc County in 2015 and completed his probation less than one month ago.

