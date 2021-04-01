Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Discovery could purify water on a large scale

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Water quality problems are always making headlines: Metals in the water, chemicals in the water, so many pollutants in our drinking water.

Brad Spakowitz tells us about GEL, which almost sounds too good to be true: It can remove numerous types of contaminants from water. No power is needed, and it can scale up to large clean-up projects.

He also updates us on the mission to Mars, where we’ll have to wait a little longer for the new rover’s helicopter to make its maiden flight, and how to see a flyover of the International Space Station in Wisconsin’s skies.

