Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule on Gov. Evers’ mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday is expected to rule on the legality of Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate.

A lawsuit filed in October challenges the governor’s authority to issue successive emergency orders.

The Supreme Court will decide whether the governor violated state statute when he issued the orders and declared a state of emergency beyond 60 days. State law says a state of emergency “shall not exceed 60 days, unless the state of emergency is extended by joint resolution of the legislature.”

The justices will also decided if two of the governor’s executive orders on masks were an unconstitutional delegation of legislative power to the executive branch.

Last March, Gov. Evers issued his first executive order declaring a public health emergency and putting into place a mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic. That order expired in 60 days, as required by state law.

In July, the governor issued another 60-day executive order for a public health emergency and order to wear face coverings in public places.

In September, Evers issued another 60-day public health emergency.

Businessman Jere Fabick filed his lawsuit in October, claiming a governor can only issue one state of emergency regarding a “particular illness or pandemic.”

Attorneys for the state argue the legislature has power to revoke the emergency order and it shouldn’t have been a matter for the court. “Emergency response is not a core legislative power that the Legislature can delegate only in certain ways; it has long been recognized a shared executive and legislative power, with the executive having a critical role in recognizing the emergency circumstances and making time-sensitive determinations. And it cannot be that the Legislature has improperly delegated too much authority when it retains full authority to revoke a state of emergency order at will.”

Gov. Evers says if justices rule in his favor, it will open the door for another mask mandate extension.

“We have to be in a downward trend and also we have these new variants that are stronger in their transmission so would we possibly extend the order--possibly,” says Evers.

Action 2 News will update this story when the order comes in.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.